Gary With Da Tea Shares Anti-Aging Secrets! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

As Gary With Da Tea celebrated another birthday, fans of the morning show wanted to know his secrets for staying youthful. Gary talks about his glowing skin. While he is honest about what he’s not doing quite right, there are certainly a couple things he make sure to stay on top of, like making sure he gets enough sleep every night.

Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

