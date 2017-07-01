Why We Should Cut Lil Yachty Some Slack [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

For some reason, Lil Yachty has consistently been that rapper that catches a lot of flack from hip-hop fans. But, Headkrack, explains, we should really let him off the hook a little more.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Sure, his music is an acquired taste. But just because it’s not for everybody doesn’t mean everybody has to be against him. Click on the audio player to hear more in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED: Hip-Hop Spot: Why Lil Yachty Is An Acquired Taste [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Hip Hop Spot: Why Lil Yachty Is Smarter Than We Thought He Was [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Lil Yachty On Why He Feels Other Rappers Have A Hard Time Accepting Him [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]