Why We Should Cut Lil Yachty Some Slack [EXCLUSIVE]

For some reason, Lil Yachty has consistently been that rapper that catches a lot of flack from hip-hop fans. But, Headkrack, explains, we should really let him off the hook a little more.
Sure, his music is an acquired taste. But just because it’s not for everybody doesn’t mean everybody has to be against him. Click on the audio player to hear more in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
