Jay Z’s Mom Comes Out as a Lesbian in One of His Tracks on “4:44”

JAY-Z‘s new album, 4:44, is out, and there is so much to process in it.

Along with a frank apology to wife Beyoncé for his cheating ways, the Brooklyn rapper performs a duet with his mother, Gloria Carter, on a different song called “Smile,” which offers an open look at her sexuality and struggles being in the closet for so long.

“Mama had four kids, but she’s a lesbian / Had to pretend so long that she’s a thespian,” JAY-Z raps in the song.

The lyrics also indicate that Gloria Carter was driven to meds because of the pressures of hiding her sexuality: “Had to hide in the closet, so she medicate / Society shame and the pain was too much to take.”

