2017 Roc Nation Pre-Grammy Brunch

2017 Roc Nation Pre-Grammy Brunch

Photo by 2017 Roc Nation Pre-Grammy Brunch

Music
Home > Music

Jay Z’s Mom Comes Out as a Lesbian in One of His Tracks on “4:44”

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 1 day ago
Leave a comment
The Shawn Carter Foundation Hosts An Evening of 'Making The Ordinary Extraordinary'

Source: Jamie McCarthy / Getty

JAY-Z‘s new album, 4:44, is out, and there is so much to process in it.

Along with a frank apology to wife Beyoncé for his cheating ways, the Brooklyn rapper performs a duet with his mother, Gloria Carter, on a different song called “Smile,” which offers an open look at her sexuality and struggles being in the closet for so long.

“Mama had four kids, but she’s a lesbian / Had to pretend so long that she’s a thespian,” JAY-Z raps in the song.

The lyrics also indicate that Gloria Carter was driven to meds because of the pressures of hiding her sexuality: “Had to hide in the closet, so she medicate / Society shame and the pain was too much to take.”

 

READ MORE: TheGrio.com

Article Courtesy of The Grio

Picture Courtesy of Jamie McCarthy and Getty Images

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Here Are The Reported Names Of Beyonce and…
 1 day ago
07.01.17
“Can’t Stop Won’t Stop”
exclusive
Exclusive: Check Out This Clip From ‘Can’t Stop…
 2 days ago
06.30.17
Dej Loaf Is Back And More Fearless Than…
 2 days ago
06.30.17
Trending
Black Music Month Feature: Kristen Trotter
 2 days ago
06.29.17
Shonda Rhimes Discusses Weight Loss, Says She Was…
 2 days ago
06.29.17
Notorious B.I.G.’s Mother Blasts Kendall And Kylie For…
 2 days ago
06.30.17
Kodak, Who? Ten Couples Who Prove Black Love…
 2 days ago
06.30.17
Venus Williams Reportedly Responsible For Fatal Car Accident
 2 days ago
06.30.17
Russell Simmons’ Upcoming Biopic Will Be Written By…
 2 days ago
06.30.17
Did A Billionaire Bae Come Between Rihanna and…
 2 days ago
06.30.17
Watch: Lamar Odom Breaks His Silence About Khloé…
 2 days ago
06.29.17
Yeezy’s Back! Kanye West Reportedly Preps For Another…
 2 days ago
06.30.17
Beyonce & Jay-Z Moving The Twins Into Massive…
 2 days ago
06.29.17
Pharrell, Steve Carrell & The ‘Despicable Me 3’…
 3 days ago
06.29.17
Photos