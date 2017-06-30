The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Black Tony Is Pissed When Mike Mike Calls Rickey Smiley [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 3 hours ago
Leave a comment


Black Tony was supposed to call Rickey Smiley up as usual, but on this particular day, when the phone rang, it was Mike Mike! Then, another phone call comes through, and it’s Black Tony. He’s got a major problem with Mike Mike and Rickey Smiley talking o the phone like that without him. Click on the audio player above, and part two below, to hear the whole funny exchange in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

RELATED: Mike Mike On Why She Punched Black Tony At The Airport [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: How Black Tony Hooked Up With His Mom’s Church Friend [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Black Tony Says Mike Mike Wants To Hang Out With Rickey Smiley For July 4th [EXCLUSIVE]

Part II:

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
Cincinnati Summer Jam

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

5 photos Launch gallery

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

Continue reading Black Tony Is Pissed When Mike Mike Calls Rickey Smiley [EXCLUSIVE]

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
“Can’t Stop Won’t Stop”
exclusive
Exclusive: Check Out This Clip From ‘Can’t Stop…
 9 hours ago
06.30.17
Dej Loaf Is Back And More Fearless Than…
 1 day ago
06.30.17
Trending
Black Music Month Feature: Kristen Trotter
 1 day ago
06.29.17
Shonda Rhimes Discusses Weight Loss, Says She Was…
 1 day ago
06.29.17
Notorious B.I.G.’s Mother Blasts Kendall And Kylie For…
 1 day ago
06.30.17
Kodak, Who? Ten Couples Who Prove Black Love…
 1 day ago
06.30.17
Venus Williams Reportedly Responsible For Fatal Car Accident
 1 day ago
06.30.17
Russell Simmons’ Upcoming Biopic Will Be Written By…
 1 day ago
06.30.17
Did A Billionaire Bae Come Between Rihanna and…
 1 day ago
06.30.17
Watch: Lamar Odom Breaks His Silence About Khloé…
 1 day ago
06.29.17
Yeezy’s Back! Kanye West Reportedly Preps For Another…
 1 day ago
06.30.17
Beyonce & Jay-Z Moving The Twins Into Massive…
 1 day ago
06.29.17
Pharrell, Steve Carrell & The ‘Despicable Me 3’…
 2 days ago
06.29.17
Daddy Duties! Pharrell Opens Up About Raising Triplets
 2 days ago
06.29.17
Photos