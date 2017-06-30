Fasho Celebrity News
#WTFasho City Offering Rewards For People Who Snitch About Fireworks

The city of Riverside, California, is inviting the upstanding citizens in the community to rat out their friends for using fireworks.

The City Council voted earlier this week to give $1,000 to anyone whose tips help the cops and fire department bust people for shooting stuff off.

The phone lines are open and operators are willing to help because all fireworks are illegal in Riverside. It’s important to remember, though, that anyone who sends in tips may be asked to testify in court. (The Press-Enterprise)

 

