Man Who is Lactose-Intolerant Goes Off on Starbucks on Social Media

A New York man’s Facebook rant about his lactose-intolerance and how a mix-up at Starbucks can really affect him, has gone viral on social media.

Demit Strato says he doesn’t order soy milk to sound fancy, he orders it because if he has regular milk, it will land him in the bathroom for hours.

In the viral post, he says his request for soy milk instead of regular milk was ignored and it put him in a pretty crappy situation. He ended the rant to say that he was writing the post from the “comfort OF MY TOILET.”

