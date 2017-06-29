Why Rihanna’s New Relationship Is Stirring Up Chatter [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Rihanna had everyone talking when she was spotted sharing kisses in a swimming pool with her new man. Hassan Jameel is a Saudi businessman who belongs to one of the richest families in the world. He is a key investor in Toyota, and an heir to an crazy large fortune.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The two have been dating for months, apparently, but the footage of them cuddling in the pool just hit the web in the last few days. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED: Is Rihanna Being Disrespectful To Lebron James’ Wife? [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Why Rihanna’s Courtside Bow To Lebron Was Not A Good Look [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Hip-Hop Spot: Is Rihanna Pregnant? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]