The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Why Rihanna’s New Relationship Is Stirring Up Chatter [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 23 hours ago
Leave a comment


Rihanna had everyone talking when she was spotted sharing kisses in a swimming pool with her new man. Hassan Jameel is a Saudi businessman who belongs to one of the richest families in the world. He is a key investor in Toyota, and an heir to an crazy large fortune.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

The two have been dating for months, apparently, but the footage of them cuddling in the pool just hit the web in the last few days. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED: Is Rihanna Being Disrespectful To Lebron James’ Wife? [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Why Rihanna’s Courtside Bow To Lebron Was Not A Good Look [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Hip-Hop Spot: Is Rihanna Pregnant? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Why Rihanna & Lupita Nyong'o Need To Join Forces

4 photos Launch gallery

Why Rihanna & Lupita Nyong'o Need To Join Forces

Continue reading Why Rihanna & Lupita Nyong’o Need To Join Forces

Why Rihanna & Lupita Nyong'o Need To Join Forces

A three-year-old photo has been making its rounds on social media of Lupita Nyong’o and Rihanna sitting pretty in the front row of a Paris fashion week. Twitter pitched an entire action-comedy story-line based on the gorgeous pic. See below: Even Lupita herself is down to play the brilliant best friend to Rihanna’s scamming diva character. Check out Twitter’s reaction to an imaginary Rihanna and Lupita film.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
“Can’t Stop Won’t Stop”
exclusive
Exclusive: Check Out This Clip From ‘Can’t Stop…
 3 hours ago
06.30.17
Dej Loaf Is Back And More Fearless Than…
 20 hours ago
06.30.17
Trending
Black Music Month Feature: Kristen Trotter
 20 hours ago
06.29.17
Shonda Rhimes Discusses Weight Loss, Says She Was…
 21 hours ago
06.29.17
Notorious B.I.G.’s Mother Blasts Kendall And Kylie For…
 21 hours ago
06.30.17
Kodak, Who? Ten Couples Who Prove Black Love…
 21 hours ago
06.30.17
Venus Williams Reportedly Responsible For Fatal Car Accident
 21 hours ago
06.30.17
Russell Simmons’ Upcoming Biopic Will Be Written By…
 21 hours ago
06.30.17
Did A Billionaire Bae Come Between Rihanna and…
 22 hours ago
06.30.17
Watch: Lamar Odom Breaks His Silence About Khloé…
 22 hours ago
06.29.17
Yeezy’s Back! Kanye West Reportedly Preps For Another…
 1 day ago
06.30.17
Beyonce & Jay-Z Moving The Twins Into Massive…
 1 day ago
06.29.17
Pharrell, Steve Carrell & The ‘Despicable Me 3’…
 2 days ago
06.29.17
Daddy Duties! Pharrell Opens Up About Raising Triplets
 2 days ago
06.29.17
Photos