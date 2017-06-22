DRAKE: New Music for Louis Vuitton

It looks like Drake is leaving More Life in the past and taking a more “Fashion Forward” direction with his new music.

According to Kim Jones, the men’s artistic director for luxury fashion line Louis Vuitton, Drizzy will premiere a new track titled “Signs” at 2:30 pm Paris time (which is 8:30 am ET) today (Thursday).

Following the announcement, OVO’s Oliver El-Khatib posted the same graphic alongside a caption confirming the track was produced by Noah “40” Shebib. He wrote, “New one from @ChampagnePapi titled “Signs”…for Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer ’18 show…I had the pleasure to curate the music for the show with all new music from OVO Sound. Stay tuned.”

Fasho Thoughts: