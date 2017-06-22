Fasho Celebrity News
Home > Fasho Celebrity News

DRAKE: New Music for Louis Vuitton

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 37 mins ago
Leave a comment

It looks like Drake is leaving More Life in the past and taking a more “Fashion Forward” direction with his new music.

According to Kim Jones, the men’s artistic director for luxury fashion line Louis Vuitton, Drizzy will premiere a new track titled “Signs” at 2:30 pm Paris time (which is 8:30 am ET) today (Thursday).

Following the announcement, OVO’s Oliver El-Khatib posted the same graphic alongside a caption confirming the track was produced by Noah “40” Shebib. He wrote, “New one from @ChampagnePapi titled “Signs”…for Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer ’18 show…I had the pleasure to curate the music for the show with all new music from OVO Sound. Stay tuned.”

Fasho Thoughts:

  • Does this mean a new project, playlist or EP is on the way?
  • If Drake wants to put his mark on Summer ’17, he’s gonna need to drop new music.
  • We’ve seen Kanye use runway shows to debut new music a lot in recent years, like “Wolves” and The Life of Pablo.
  • Rolling out a song like this just helps it feel more important.
  • You know Kanye feels some type of way about this.
don juan fasho

Source: Radio One / Don Juan Fasho

INSTADAILY: All The Times We Wanted Drake’s Beard To Get Us Pregnant

9 photos Launch gallery

INSTADAILY: All The Times We Wanted Drake’s Beard To Get Us Pregnant

Continue reading DRAKE: New Music for Louis Vuitton

INSTADAILY: All The Times We Wanted Drake’s Beard To Get Us Pregnant

donjuanfasho , Drake , Fasho Celebrity News , For , Louis , Music , New , Vuitton

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Scarface Slams ‘All Eyez On Me’
 2 days ago
06.20.17
Celebrities React To The Passing Of Prodigy From…
 2 days ago
06.20.17
Kenya Moore Just Shut Down Her Ex Matt…
 2 days ago
06.20.17
Mobb Deep In Concert - New York, NY
Rapper Prodigy of Mobb Deep Dead at 42
 2 days ago
06.21.17
DJ Khaled’s Electric Daisy Carnival Set Was A…
 2 days ago
06.20.17
Paris Jackson Lands The Cover of ‘Vogue Australia’
 2 days ago
06.20.17
LL Cool J’s Daughter Italia Get’s Married [pics]
 2 days ago
06.20.17
Remember The Time: Five Of The Dopest BET…
 3 days ago
06.20.17
Beyoncé And Jay Z’s Twins Still In The…
 3 days ago
06.20.17
Young Thug Declares Himself The New 2pac
 3 days ago
06.19.17
B.o.B Talks Being An Independent Artist In a…
 4 days ago
06.18.17
D.R.A.M. is The Life of The Party at…
 4 days ago
06.18.17
Juvenile Jailed For $150,000 In Unpaid Child Support
 5 days ago
06.18.17
Dr. Dre Donates 10 million To Compton High…
 6 days ago
06.17.17
Photos