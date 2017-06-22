DRAKE: New Music for Louis Vuitton

It looks like Drake is leaving More Life in the past and taking a more “Fashion Forward” direction with his new music.
According to Kim Jones, the men’s artistic director for luxury fashion line Louis Vuitton, Drizzy will premiere a new track titled “Signs” at 2:30 pm Paris time (which is 8:30 am ET) today (Thursday).
Following the announcement, OVO’s Oliver El-Khatib posted the same graphic alongside a caption confirming the track was produced by Noah “40” Shebib. He wrote, “New one from @ChampagnePapi titled “Signs”…for Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer ’18 show…I had the pleasure to curate the music for the show with all new music from OVO Sound. Stay tuned.”
Fasho Thoughts:
- Does this mean a new project, playlist or EP is on the way?
- If Drake wants to put his mark on Summer ’17, he’s gonna need to drop new music.
- We’ve seen Kanye use runway shows to debut new music a lot in recent years, like “Wolves” and The Life of Pablo.
- Rolling out a song like this just helps it feel more important.
- You know Kanye feels some type of way about this.
