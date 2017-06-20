Why Dwight Howard Felt He Had To Acknowledge His 5 Children Publicly [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Dwight Howard took to social media when claims started to circulate that he has tons of kids, and tons of baby mamas. So in response, he posted a photo of him and his 5 kids and made a point of publicly acknowledging those children specifically, dismissing the rumors. Rickey Smiley notes how understanding it is for him to do that in this day and age, because of paternity testing and another complicated baby mama business.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Plus, Gary With Da Tea talked with actress Angela Robinson. Angela plays Mrs. Veronica Harrington on “The Haves & The Have Nots,” which returns for a fifth season on OWN tonight! She chatted with the crew about all fun stuff to come this season. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED: Is Dwight Howard’s Baby Mama Trying To Spite Him With Child Abuse Claims? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Is Dwight Howard Expecting ANOTHER Child? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Which Gospel Singer Did Dwight Howard Get Pregnant? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]