Why Dwight Howard Felt He Had To Acknowledge His 5 Children Publicly [EXCLUSIVE]

Dwight Howard took to social media when claims started to circulate that he has tons of kids, and tons of baby mamas. So in response, he posted a photo of him and his 5 kids and made a point of publicly acknowledging those children specifically, dismissing the rumors. Rickey Smiley notes how understanding it is for him to do that in this day and age, because of paternity testing and another complicated baby mama business.
Plus, Gary With Da Tea talked with actress Angela Robinson. Angela plays Mrs. Veronica Harrington on “The Haves & The Have Nots,” which returns for a fifth season on OWN tonight! She chatted with the crew about all fun stuff to come this season. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
Baby Makers: Celebs Who Have 4 or More Kids
29 photos Launch gallery
1. Tina Campbell - 4 kids
Source:Instagram
1 of 29
2. Kimora Lee Simmons - 4
Source:Instagram
2 of 29
3. Master P - 9
Source:Courtesy
3 of 29
4. T.I. - 7
Source:Instagram
4 of 29
5. Floyd Mayweather - 4
Source:PR Photos
5 of 29
6. Mathew Knowles - 4
Source:PR Photos
6 of 29
7. Ginuwine: 8 total (6 biological, 2 step-children)
7 of 29
8. Tank: 4
8 of 29
9. Shaquille O'Neal: 5
9 of 29
10. Diana Ross: 5
10 of 29
11. Jermaine Jackson: 6
11 of 29
12. Eddie Murphy: 8
12 of 29
13. Kim Zolciak: 4 with a set of twins on the way.
13 of 29
14. El Debarge: 12
14 of 29
15. Nicole Murphy: 5
15 of 29
16. Mike Tyson: 8
16 of 29
17. Bill Cosby: 5
17 of 29
18. Diddy: 6
18 of 29
19. Flavor Flav: 7
19 of 29
20. DMX: 10
20 of 29
21. Kevin Costner: 7
21 of 29
22. Shaunie O'Neal: 5
22 of 29
23. Lil Wayne: 4
23 of 29
24. NFL Player Antonio Cromartie: 10
24 of 29
25. Mel Gibson: 8
25 of 29
26. Rapper Shawty Lo: 11
26 of 29
27. LL Cool J: 4
27 of 29
28. Kris Jenner: 6
28 of 29
29. Clint Eastwood: 7
29 of 29