Why Dwight Howard Felt He Had To Acknowledge His 5 Children Publicly [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 1 day ago
Dwight Howard took to social media when claims started to circulate that he has tons of kids, and tons of baby mamas. So in response, he posted a photo of him and his 5 kids and made a point of publicly acknowledging those children specifically, dismissing the rumors. Rickey Smiley notes how understanding it is for him to do that in this day and age, because of paternity testing and another complicated baby mama business.

Plus, Gary With Da Tea talked with actress Angela Robinson. Angela plays Mrs. Veronica Harrington on “The Haves & The Have Nots,” which returns for a fifth season on OWN tonight! She chatted with the crew about all fun stuff to come this season. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Photos