‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Accused of Sexual Assault On Tape [LISTEN]

Your browser does not support iframes.

The Russ Parr Morning Show crew talk reports of a possible sexual assault occurring on set of ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ — along with, allegedly, an inexcusable lack of in-the-moment crew intervention when some contestants realized the woman involved may have been too drunk to consent; according to the LA Times’s reporting, Click on the audio player to hear more on this on The Russ Parr Morning Show.

Follow @RussParrShow

Keep Up With The Russ Parr Morning Show … LIKE Him On Facebook!

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: