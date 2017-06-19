‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Accused of Sexual Assault On Tape [LISTEN]

The Russ Parr Morning Show crew talk reports of a possible sexual assault occurring on set of ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ — along with, allegedly, an inexcusable lack of in-the-moment crew intervention when some contestants realized the woman involved may have been too drunk to consent; according to the LA Times’s reporting, Click on the audio player to hear more on this on The Russ Parr Morning Show.
