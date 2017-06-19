Entertainment
Young Thug Declares Himself The New 2pac

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 10 hours ago
ATLANTA, GA – Young Thug caused an uproar this weekend with a boastful claim. The “Pick Up The Phone” artist became the latest in a long line of rappers to declare themselves the new Tupac Shakur.

Thugger said he released his new album Beautiful Thugger Girls on Tupac’s birthday (June 16) because he is the new incarnation of the late MC.

But the funniest part about the tweet was how black Twitter went in on Young Thug and put him in his place!

