Rickey Smiley’s Granddaddy Says He Can Handle A Younger Woman [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 1 day ago
Leave a comment


Rickey Smiley chatted with his Granddaddy, who took immediate offense to a song by Migos, which was playing just before they started talking. Plus, he talks about the gifts he got from Rickey Smiley, and that all was missing from them was a young lady to share it with.

When Headkrack reminds him that the doctor recommended for him to chill out, he scoffs at the notion. Click on the audio player to hear more of this funny Father’s Day exchange on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

comments – Add Yours
