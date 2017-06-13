Meet the 2017 XXL Freshman Class

Every year XXL predicts who is the new rising talent in hip hop and puts them on the cover of the magazines declairing them the Freshman Class. Well that time has come for 2017 and the internet is going crazy already!
Welcome to the elite XXL Freshman Class of 2017: A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Amine, Kamaiyah, Kap G, Kyle, Madeintyo, Playbio Carti, PnB Rock, Ugly God and XXXTentaction
#GenerationNext
Being in the XXL always seems to propel artist to the next level so let’s see where these guys and lady go! Do you agree with this year’s list?
