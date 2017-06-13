Meet the 2017 XXL Freshman Class

Photo by

Music
Home > Music

Meet the 2017 XXL Freshman Class

#GenerationNext

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 2 hours ago
Leave a comment

Every year XXL predicts who is the new rising talent in hip hop and puts them on the cover of the magazines declairing them the Freshman Class.  Well that time has come for 2017 and the internet is going crazy already!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Welcome to the elite XXL Freshman Class of 2017: A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Amine, Kamaiyah, Kap G, Kyle, Madeintyo, Playbio Carti, PnB Rock, Ugly God and XXXTentaction

#GenerationNext


Being in the XXL always seems to propel artist to the next level so let’s see where these guys and lady go!  Do you agree with this year’s list?



‘Hip Hop Squares’ Has Had A Insane Amount Of Made For TV Talent

12 photos Launch gallery

‘Hip Hop Squares’ Has Had A Insane Amount Of Made For TV Talent

Continue reading Meet the 2017 XXL Freshman Class

‘Hip Hop Squares’ Has Had A Insane Amount Of Made For TV Talent

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
2 Live Crew Film Currently In Development
 4 hours ago
06.13.17
The Cast Of ‘Girls Trip’ Covers ‘Essence’ Magazine
 4 hours ago
06.13.17
Oprah Winfrey Sets The Record Straight, Says She’ll…
 5 hours ago
06.13.17
Nick Gordon’s Girlfriend Describes Nearly Fatal Fight With…
 7 hours ago
06.13.17
Watch: Amanda Seales Calls Caitlyn Jenner Out On…
 7 hours ago
06.13.17
Rock The Bells - San Bernardino, CA - Day 1
CHIEF KEEF: Busted for Pot Possession in South…
 10 hours ago
06.13.17
Grandmaster T.C. Izlam Of The Zulu Nation Reportedly…
 1 day ago
06.13.17
Legendary Rappers Join Remy Ma On Stage Right…
 1 day ago
06.13.17
John Legend Is One Emmy Away From Making…
 1 day ago
06.13.17
Say What? White Bouncer Sues Lil Wayne For…
 1 day ago
06.13.17
Amber Rose SlutWalk LA
Amber Rose Drags Piers Morgan For Being Sexist
 1 day ago
06.12.17
Report: Nick Gordon Arrested For Abusing His New…
 3 days ago
06.11.17
Watch: Ice Cube Takes Bill Maher To Task…
 3 days ago
06.11.17
Social Media Shows Their Appreciation For Amber Rose’s…
 3 days ago
06.11.17
Photos