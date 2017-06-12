So Beautiful
GET THE LOOK: Stand Out In Style With Lil' Mama's Stop And Stare Dress

Written By: Hello Beautiful Staff

Posted 1 day ago
Music artist Lil’ Mama had heads turning for all the right reasons during the premier of Chris Brown‘s Welcome To My Life red carpet event.

Lil’ Mama is mercilessly working this deep plunge Charles and Ron dress in every way possible, with blue material covered in beautiful prints of soft white, pink and purple. The dress looked even better with her cute pair of affordable Steve Madden platform heels.

SPLURGE

This look is definitely worth getting for your next fancy night out, or simply for the sake of being sexy! Go all out and get the flattering dress in this similar print by Andrea Marques for $618.00. The same deep plunge effect with the matching tie belt around the waist will be perfect for your next outing.

SPEND

If you want to have the same deep blue color while giving you more room to accessorize, Diane Von Furstenburg has a perfect print that leaves room for you to be more creative for $448.00. This selection has more of a wrap effect, but still gives a nice flair for the waist and neckline.

SAVE

For those of you who want to be stylish and save, there are a couple of stylish options to choose from, like this Midnight Floral High Low Dress for $99.00 or this Liquorish Abstract Print Ruffle Sleeve Maxi dress for only $56.00!

PLUS SIZE

Check out this ultra-cute kimono dress by Eloquii that is available in white, navy, emerald, black, and satin blue up to 26/28 for $99.90. Definitely a stylish Summer dress.

You know we can’t forget about those Steve Madden platforms! Check out this black strap pair for $99.95 or these stilettos for ONLY $27.00 if you don’t care for wedge heels. Finally, you can go with another color besides black to go with your print dress.

Happy shopping!

