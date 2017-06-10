Music
Well Damn! Amber Rose Brings Back the Bush on IG

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 7 hours ago
Amber Rose Joins 'KYST' Aids Awareness Tour For Atlanta

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Via | TMZ

Amber Rose bushwhacked Instagram’s no-nudity policy and got the photo removed, but it still lives on … as does her campaign to “bring back the bush.”


Amber pushed IG’s boundaries late Friday night by posting a bottomless pic of herself … and it was deleted within 2 hours. It didn’t matter though, because her “fire ass feminist post” had already been picked up … plus she posted on Twitter too.

Amber Rose has come a long way since her days as a stripper. The model has managed to transform herself into one of the hottest figures in media in just a few short years, and we’ve loved every moment of it. From being the apple of Kanye West’s eye to a Slut Walk maven, check out some of Amber Rose’s best moments throughout the years.

