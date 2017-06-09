Mary J. Blige Ordered To Pay 30k A Month In Spousal Support

Mary J. Blige was ordered by a judge to pay $30,000 a month in spousal support to her ex (cheating husband) Martin “Kendu” Isaacs. Originally the request was for $130,000 but he seems to be just fine with the pay cut.

The court found Martin was entitled to some dough to accommodate the standard of living he was used to while married to Mary, but also decided his dream number was unreasonable.

Mary will also have to pay retroactive spousal support dating back to September … and his attorney fees — that comes to $235k.

