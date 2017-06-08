Music & Entertainment
#SharifDKingShow Cal Scruby – “Rain” (Video)

Cal Scruby unlocks his “Rain” video which is a visual description of his vibe away from the  “House In The Hills” Cal Scruby has been more transparent with his vibe and continues to give fans more as the days go by. Scruby is definitely the artist to contnue checking for as he ignites the fire time after time with his flow and delivery. It looks as though Cal scruby & Chris vrown could be working on a project together in the near future. One thing is for certin nothing seems to stop Cal scruby from changing his stance and flourishing, not even the “Rain”. Watch the video below.

 

 

 

