Basketball Wives Evelyn Lozada Comes for Jackie Christie’s Neck: VIDEO

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 8 hours ago
HollyRod Foundation's 17th Annual DesignCare Gala

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty


Can’t we all just get along???  Judging by The Basketball Wives, the answer would be no, because there’s about to be a what?  Girl Fight!!

via B. Scott

In a new mid-season trailer for the show, Evelyn decides she’s had enough of Jackie Christie’s messy ways and their confrontation turns physical after Jackie uses her ‘non-motherf*ckin’ factor’ phrase against her.

Zendaya, Basketball Wives, Shaunie O'Neal And Jackie Christie Visit Hollywood Today Live

Source: David Livingston / Getty


Does these women fighting on these reality shows, attract you to watch or turn you off?

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Check out the trailer below:

Basketball Wives

Photos