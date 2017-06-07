Basketball Wives Evelyn Lozada Comes for Jackie Christie’s Neck: VIDEO

Can’t we all just get along??? Judging by The Basketball Wives, the answer would be no, because there’s about to be a what? Girl Fight!!
In a new mid-season trailer for the show, Evelyn decides she’s had enough of Jackie Christie’s messy ways and their confrontation turns physical after Jackie uses her ‘non-motherf*ckin’ factor’ phrase against her.
Does these women fighting on these reality shows, attract you to watch or turn you off?
Check out the trailer below:
