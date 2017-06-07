Childish Gambino Plans to Hang Up His Mic After The Third Album

Childish Gambino will have one last hurrah before hanging up the mic for good.

Last weekend at Governor’s Ball, Donald Glover threw folks for a look when he said, “I’ll see you for the last Gambino album.” In a new interview with Huffington Post, the star of FX’s “Atlanta” reveals why he’s letting go of his rap alter-ego for good.

“There’s nothing worse than like a third sequel, like a third movie and we’re like, ‘Again?’, he told Huff Post during an “Atlanta” press event. “You know, I like it when something’s good and when it comes back there’s a reason to come back, there’s a reason to do that.”

“Like I feel like there’s gotta be a reason to do things and I always had a reason to be punk,” he continued. “Being punk just always felt really good to me and we always looked at ‘Atlanta’ as a punk show and I feel like the direction I would go with Childish Gambino wouldn’t be punk anymore. As much as ‘Redbone’ is a punk song because it’s a gospel song that’s on the radio, I’m like there’s only so far you can go before you just are the radio.”

“Redbone,” from his third studio album “Awaken, My Love!,” currently sits at No. 1 on the Billboard Adult R&B chart.

Watch a performance of the song on “The Tonight Show” below:



