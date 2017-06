Juicy Reveals A “Little Women” Wedding To Come! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

After a popular season 3 of “Little Women: Atlanta,” Juicy announces that the show’s fourth season is in the works. Ms. Juicy Baby gave a perfect season 3 recap of Little Women: Atlanta. She gave updates on Tanya and her pregnancy, Minnie and her lies, Sam and her makeup line, the Twins, and more!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Plus, she reveals a “Little Women” wedding special coming our way. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED: Juicy Loses It During Game Night On “Rickey Smiley For Real” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: How Juicy Proved To Be Unbothered By Her Haters Yet Again [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Juicy’s Teacup: Was It A Bad Move For Mo’Nique To Go On Her Rant? [EXCLUSIVE]