Kendrick Lamar Gets Sister New Whip For High School Graduation

Posted 7 hours ago
As students across the country are celebrating their high school graduations, Kendrick Lamar joined in on the festivities by giving his sister a brand new silver Toyota Camry for her accomplishment.

Kayla Duckworth shared the new whip on her Instagram account with two pictures and the caption, “Thank you big brother for my graduation gift!”

Kendrick Lamar dropped his highly anticipated album Damn on Friday and the Internet just can’t stop talking about it. The rapper’s fourth project touches on everything from Donald Trump to FOX News. Check out some of the best tweets about the K. Dot’s hot new album.

