Kendrick Lamar Gets Sister New Whip For High School Graduation

Via | HipHopDX
As students across the country are celebrating their high school graduations, Kendrick Lamar joined in on the festivities by giving his sister a brand new silver Toyota Camry for her accomplishment.
Kayla Duckworth shared the new whip on her Instagram account with two pictures and the caption, “Thank you big brother for my graduation gift!”
