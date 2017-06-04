Yandy Smith Explains Why She Wrote A Children’s Book About Blended Families [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Yandy Smith was in-studio hanging out with the morning show crew! She talked about her book, “My Blended Family,” which she wrote in order to help children in blended families understand certain things. She also talked about her line of hair, and more beauty products to come from her.

Plus, she talked about dressing all the way up for and walking the streets for Atlanta’s Carnival! Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

