Police Say The Attacks on the London Bridge are Terrorism

Posted 23 hours ago
TOPSHOT-BRITAIN-INCIDENT

Source: DANIEL SORABJI / Getty


LONDON — British police responded to multiple security incidents across London on Saturday as a van plowed into pedestrians on London Bridge, killing at least one person, and at least one assailant went on a stabbing rampage in an area of the capital known for its pubs and lively nightlife.

Metropolitan Police said the incidents were terrorism and appeared to be connected. It was not entirely clear if the police operation was over.

Earlier, Prime Minister Theresa May said the attacks were being investigated as a “potential act of terrorism.”

The first incident took place on London Bridge, where witnesses described seeing a white van mounting the sidewalk and injuring at least six people at about 10:30 p.m. . A BBC reporter who was on the bridge at the time said the van was being driven at around 50 mph by a male suspect.

The BBC said one person was confirmed dead. British Transport Police said they have received reports of multiple casualties.

London Bridge, which crosses the River Thames in London, was closed in both directions.

In the incident at Borough Market, a nearby area that houses many food stalls and pubs and is popular with tourists, Metropolitan police said armed officers had been sent to the area after reports of stabbings at a restaurant.

Police said shots were fired and urged people to flee the area. However, it was not clear if the shots were fired by police or an assailant or assailants.

There were also reports of a third incident, a stabbing in the Vauxhall area of London. That was subsequently said to be unrelated to the terror attack.

Some witnesses reported seeing as many as three attackers, a figure not confirmed by police.

Police urged Londoners to be calm and vigilant and circulated a message that read: “Run,” “Hide,” “Tell.”

 

