Reginae Carter Shares Her Thoughts On Issues Between Birdman & Lil Wayne [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 1 day ago
Reginae Carter talks about being on “Growing Up Hip-Hop,” what’s it’s like being the child of a big name in rap, and what she wants everyone to take away from the show as they watch her generation on it. She talks about jumping in on social media to defend her father, like the time she defended him on T.I.,’s instagram, after Wayne’s controversial comments on the Black Lives Matter movement.

Reginae also opens up about her thoughts on Birdman and Lil Wayne‘s issues, and how that affects the way she looks at Birdman, her godfather. Plus, Reginae talks about the moments with her parents that make her laugh the most. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in from this interview on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.

Photos