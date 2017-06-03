The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Yandy Smith Tries To Convince Rickey Smiley To Get More Comfortable With #2 [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 2 days ago
Yandy Smith & Gary With Da Tea wanted to talk relationships and the habits we cultivate within them. Specifically Yandy wanted to address the issue of going number two in front of your significant other. Now, this isn’t for just anybody- this advice is for couples who are really in love have accepted each other, flaws and all.

Rickey Smiley is very particular, however, about his needs regarding the bathroom and going number two, so he’s not really onboard. But Yandy tries to talk some sense into him. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

