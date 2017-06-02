Stripper Catches The Runs While Dancing!! Club Closes Until Further Notice!!

Several strippers at a popular Jacksonville, Florida strip club were unable to control their stomachs while performing their pole routine after diarrhea would not stop due to a buffet at the venue. Customers at the club told the media, three dancers were performing on separate poles on stage when the first incident happened. According to a customer who was close to the stage says he noticed a horrible smell and thought the guy next to him farted. Next, he says he noticed the smell started to get worst as other guys around him began to look around to see where the smell was coming from. He continues by saying that one of the dancers could no longer hold it. A stream of “brown liquid” was seen running down the stripper’s legs, then all of a sudden the brown liquid gushed all over the stage causing several customers to throw up while others ran towards the exit. According to the witness, the other two dancers lost control of their bowels as they began to slide down the poles. As the three dancers tried to exit the stage, they found themselves in deeper “sh*t as they quickly figured out that high heels and diarrhea do not mix. Sources say that this happened due to “bad shrimp” on the club’s buffet.
No need for any pics on this situation!
READ: DJBJ GETS BOTH SIDES TO THE STRIP CLUB SEX STORY [EXCLUSIVE]
10 Strippers You Should Know (PHOTOS)
10 photos Launch gallery
10 Strippers You Should Know (PHOTOS)
1. Maliah Michel became famous after Drake shouted her out in 2009.Source:Instagram 1 of 10
2. Kash Doll is trying to get on as rapper, a la Trina and Eve.Source:Instagram 2 of 10
3. Last week, pictures of Justin Bieber sucking on Karolina’s chest hit the Net.Source:TMZ 3 of 10
4. Bernice Burgos isn’t even a stripper; she’s a bottle girl. But she’s so bad we threw her in this anyway.Source:Instagram 4 of 10
5. Dita Von Teese has been one of the most famous strippers in the world for years. She once dated rock star Marilyn Manson. Technically, she’s a “burlesque dancer” and she’s classy as f*ck.Source:Instagram 5 of 10
6. Sophia Body has one of the most appropriate names you’ll hear.Source:Instagram 6 of 10
7. Jhonni Blaze made news last year when she allegedly had a miscarriage on stage while stripping.Source:Instagram 7 of 10
8. Cubana Lust is a model, stripper, owner of some mean curves.8 of 10
9. There’s a lot of gems at Deelishis’s Instagram: @iamsodeelishis She used to be on Flava of Love!Source:Instagram 9 of 10
10. Arianna is on the come up: follow her on Twitter @arianna_ddSource:Twitter 10 of 10
comments – Add Yours