Stripper Catches The Runs While Dancing!! Club Closes Until Further Notice!!

Several strippers at a popular Jacksonville, Florida strip club were unable to control their stomachs while performing their pole routine after diarrhea would not stop due to a buffet at the venue. Customers at the club told the media, three dancers were performing on separate poles on stage when the first incident happened. According to a customer who was close to the stage says he noticed a horrible smell and thought the guy next to him farted. Next, he says he noticed the smell started to get worst as other guys around him began to look around to see where the smell was coming from. He continues by saying that one of the dancers could no longer hold it. A stream of “brown liquid” was seen running down the stripper’s legs, then all of a sudden the brown liquid gushed all over the stage causing several customers to throw up while others ran towards the exit. According to the witness, the other two dancers lost control of their bowels as they began to slide down the poles. As the three dancers tried to exit the stage, they found themselves in deeper “sh*t as they quickly figured out that high heels and diarrhea do not mix. Sources say that this happened due to “bad shrimp” on the club’s buffet.

No need for any pics on this situation!

READ: DJBJ GETS BOTH SIDES TO THE STRIP CLUB SEX STORY [EXCLUSIVE]

Follow @power1075