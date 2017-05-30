Money Talks: ‘Pirates of The Caribbean’ Wins Big

Pirates of The Caribbean interactive attraction Launched At Madame Tussauds

Written By: ashmac

Posted 1 hour ago
Source: Gareth Cattermole / Getty

Is it truly surprising that the latest ‘Pirates’ movie is making more money than we, me and you, could put together and dream of? Even though, you may get a little tired of trilogies like this or ‘Fast & Furious’ I wouldn’t stop making them based on the crazy amount of money they’re making!!!

‘Pirates of the Caribbean: Dean Men Tell No Tales’ is aiming for just about $300 Million opening weekend. That’s globally.

“In China alone the movie will make an estimated $67.8 million. The third highest opening for any Disney movie is partially attributed to the opening coinciding with the country’s Dragon Boat Festival holidays

The film saw the largest opening of all time in Russia with $18.1 million ($18.6 million including previews). The rest of the top five territories are Korea ($11.6 million); France ($9.3 million); and Germany ($8.4 million).

“Dead Men Tell No Tales” centers on Johnny Depp’s Jack Sparrow battling deadly ghost sailors, led by Javier Bardem’s Captain Salazar. Joachim Ronning and Espen Sandberg directed the film, which also sees the return of both Orlando Bloom and Keira Knightley, who were absent from the fourth installment.

This weekend, a number of films are meeting or passing milestones both in the U.S. and abroad. Universal’s “Fate of the Furious” became the sixth film to earn over $1 billion overseas. Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” passed $500 million domestically putting it in elite company as well. With $783 million globally, Disney and Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” has surpassed the first “Guardians” movie’s total earnings. Disney in general is keeping the box office afloat — as of Friday, the studio became the first to have earned over $1 billion in 2017, reaching the milestone in near record time. The only time a studio has earned so much so quickly was Disney last year.” – Variety 

Money talks.

Photos