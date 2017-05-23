Watch Jamie Foxx’s Hilarious Response To Rumors That He’s Dating Katie Holmes

Jamie Foxx is an Oscar and Golden Globe winning actor, but when it comes to denying rumors that he’s dating Katie Holmes , his acting skills jump right out of the window.

While arriving at LAX on Monday, Jamie was hounded by photogs, asking about his relationship with the actress. The Ray actor seemed taken aback by the question (people have been wanting to know for years) and awkwardly responded, “Fake news, fake news.” After a fan asked, “Is it fake news?” Jamie hesitated before brushing it off saying, “C’mon…” But the people were consistent. Another fan chimed in saying that he and Katie are “really cute together.”

However, Jamie’s curving skills were on a hundred that day, and he replied, “I’m… Thanks for saying I’m cute.” Rumors have been swirling for years about Katie and Jamie being secretly in love and dating. The pair reportedly spent a low-key holiday together in Paris earlier this month.

Do you believe that rumors of their love is alternative facts? Check out the video above and you be the judge.