Karrueche Denied A Permanent Restraining Order Against Chris Brown

Things didn’t go as smooth as planned for Karrueche during her court appearance on Tuesday.

The actress was set to appear in front of a judge to receive a permanent restraining order against her ex Chris Brown, who she claims sent her death threats. However, TMZ reports that the judge denied Kae a PRO because she didn’t appear in court in person. As we reported, Karrueche had planned to call the courthouse rather than appear in person, because she’s shooting a television show in New Orleans.

She was suppose to walk the judge through the series violent encounters she endured at the hands of Chris. But the judge wasn’t pleased with her absence, saying that in order to get a permanent restraining order against Brown she had to either appear in person or give 12 days notice before the hearing that she would appear via phone.

Fortunately for Kae, the case was left open so that she could file the proper paperwork. As for Chris, we reported that the singer planned to skip the court date. Adding more fuel to the messy fire, his lawyer claims he was never served with legal docs, despite video footage that shows otherwise.

No word on when the two are set to return to court.