Fasho Celebrity News
Home > Fasho Celebrity News

BEYONCE: Baby Shower Number Two

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 2 mins ago
Leave a comment

It’s almost time for Beyonce to bring two new babies into the world.

Mrs. Carter-Knowles hosted a Carter push party over the weekend and invited her mom, Tina, and some famous friends to celebrate. Bey partied with her Destiny’s Child girls Michelle Williams and Kelly Rowland, plus Lala Anthony and Serena Williams.

But the highlight was Queen Bey, who was walking around in a tribal outfit with her belly exposed and covered in henna tattoos.

Fasho Thoughts:

  • Serena is also a mom to be.
  • Matthew Knowles told TMZ Live on Friday that his daughter was about two weeks away from giving birth.
  • There are some unconfirmed reports that Bey actually gave birth over the weekend, but we’re not buying it.
don juan fasho

Source: Radio One / Don Juan Fasho

Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly In Prego Photoshoot with Blue Ivy

30 photos Launch gallery

Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly In Prego Photoshoot with Blue Ivy

Continue reading BEYONCE: Baby Shower Number Two

Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly In Prego Photoshoot with Blue Ivy

baby shower , beyonce , donjuanfasho , Fasho Celebrity News , number , Two

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Watch: Video Surfaces of Times Square Attacker Running…
 3 days ago
05.19.17
Rosario Dawson Discovers Her Cousin Dead Inside Her Home
 4 days ago
05.18.17
Newly Reunited Xscape To Perform At 2017 Essence Fest
 4 days ago
05.18.17
Um, Ok: The First Trailer For Michael Jackson’s…
 5 days ago
05.18.17
Watch: Kevin Hart Reacts To Mo’Nique Dragging Oprah,…
 5 days ago
05.17.17
Watch: Treach Threatens To Use His Ninja Skills…
 6 days ago
05.17.17
Here’s How Kevin Hart’s Ex-Wife Feels About His…
 6 days ago
05.17.17
Check Out The Celebrity Memorabilia Being Auctioned Off…
 6 days ago
05.17.17
Andy Cohen On Phaedra Parks’ ‘RHOA’ Exit: ‘No…
 6 days ago
05.16.17
Angela Bassett Set To Star In New FOX…
 6 days ago
05.16.17
Don’t Be Fooled: Our New Miss USA Kara…
 6 days ago
05.16.17
Terrence Howard Has A Response To Mo’Nique’s Rip…
 7 days ago
05.16.17
Phaedra Parks Says ‘RHOA’ Producers Told Her About…
 7 days ago
05.15.17
Mo’Nique Slams Lee Daniels, Tyler Perry and Oprah…
 1 week ago
05.15.17
Photos