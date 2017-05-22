BEYONCE: Baby Shower Number Two

It’s almost time for Beyonce to bring two new babies into the world.
Mrs. Carter-Knowles hosted a Carter push party over the weekend and invited her mom, Tina, and some famous friends to celebrate. Bey partied with her Destiny’s Child girls Michelle Williams and Kelly Rowland, plus Lala Anthony and Serena Williams.
But the highlight was Queen Bey, who was walking around in a tribal outfit with her belly exposed and covered in henna tattoos.
Fasho Thoughts:
- Serena is also a mom to be.
- Matthew Knowles told TMZ Live on Friday that his daughter was about two weeks away from giving birth.
- There are some unconfirmed reports that Bey actually gave birth over the weekend, but we’re not buying it.
