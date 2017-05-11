Fasho Celebrity News
Home > Fasho Celebrity News

Ludacris Did What For His Mom For Mothers Day!!!

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 4 hours ago
Leave a comment

Ludacris went huge for Mother’s Day, secretly renovating his mom Roberta‘s home in Atlanta, Georgia.

Luda didn’t do it all by himself, however. He had help from Ashton Kutcher and the crew from My Houzz — a home makeover show that follows individuals remodeling the spaces of someone special to them.

In the show, viewers learn that the house his mother lives in is the first house he bought when he started seeing some money as a rapper. The renovation is long overdue and is a way for Ludacris to make his mother truly feel like she’s in her own space.

Fasho Thoughts:

  • During the VH1 Dear Mama special, Luda thanked his mom, saying, “I believe my success is due to the fact that the first influential woman of my life would not let me believe in the odds.”
  • He should have waited until after Mothers’ Day — he’s making the rest of us look bad.
  • Luda is setting the bar real high for future gifts.
  • When you’re a movie star and successful rapper, why not?
don juan fasho

Source: Radio One / Don Juan Fasho

Celeb Pics Of The Week: Monica Joins Ludacris & Eudoxie For Charity; The Kardashians Party With Jada & More

9 photos Launch gallery

Celeb Pics Of The Week: Monica Joins Ludacris & Eudoxie For Charity; The Kardashians Party With Jada & More

Continue reading Ludacris Did What For His Mom For Mothers Day!!!

Celeb Pics Of The Week: Monica Joins Ludacris & Eudoxie For Charity; The Kardashians Party With Jada & More

Day , Did , donjuanfasho , Fasho Celebrity News , For , His , ludacris , mom , mothers , What

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Diddy Is The Richest Man in Hip-Hop! Worth…
 7 hours ago
05.11.17
Report: ‘Scandal’ Is Coming To An End After…
 1 day ago
05.11.17
This Is How Much NeNe Leakes Is Reportedly…
 1 day ago
05.11.17
Big Black’s Ex-Wife Speaks Out On His Death
 1 day ago
05.10.17
Phaedra Parks May Not Be Able To Practice Law
 1 day ago
05.10.17
Safaree’s Ex Slams Him For Allegedly Cheating On Her
 1 day ago
05.10.17
SMH: Bow Wow Gets Caught Stuntin’ On Social Media
 1 day ago
05.10.17
‘American Idol’ Set To Return To New Home…
 2 days ago
05.09.17
Ayesha Curry Is Expanding Her Culinary Empire With…
 2 days ago
05.09.17
The 15 Dopest Musicians Turned Actors Of All Time
 2 days ago
05.11.17
Ones to Watch: 13 Black Actors on the…
 2 days ago
05.09.17
Say What? Con Artists Pose As Adele’s Manager…
 2 days ago
05.09.17
Meek Mill Takes Shots At Drake And Nicki…
 3 days ago
05.09.17
Chris Brown Speaks Out On Karrueche’s Claims Of…
 3 days ago
05.09.17
Photos