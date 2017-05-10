The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Gary’s Tea: Why Phaedra Parks Won’t Be On RHOA Anymore [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 13 hours ago
Phaedra Parks served as the climax of the latest season of Real Housewives of Atlanta, when it became apparent that she was the source of a series of bizarre rumors about Kandi and Todd‘s sex life. But one of those rumors crossed the line, and really turned out to be a rape accusation at the end of the day.

Well, neither the Bravo Network nor Andy Cohen found her lie entertaining, so it looks like Phaedra won’t be returning to RHOA next season- and not by choice. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Photos