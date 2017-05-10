SharifDKingShow David Guetta Ft Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne – “Light My Body up” (Video)

David Guetta Connects with the Young Money Family for the “Light My Body Up” track. The visual pays respects to Nicki Minaj giving her full Royalty treatment as the Queen that she is. Guetta plays as a world traveler in search of his Queen and her blessings. Watch Nicki Minaj place her blessings through her fingertips, placing her touch on David Guetta in the comfort of her Kingdom. Nicki Minaj was listed as a huge contributor to the creative process adding editing to her already incredible creative resume. Watch the video below.
Drake’s Newest Tattoo Collection Includes Portrait of Sade, Passion Fruit & A Bottle of Cologne
10 photos Launch gallery
Drake’s Newest Tattoo Collection Includes Portrait of Sade, Passion Fruit & A Bottle of Cologne
1.Source:Instagram 1 of 10
2.Source:Instagram 2 of 10
3.Source:Instagram 3 of 10
4.Source:Instagram 4 of 10
5.Source:Instagram 5 of 10
6.Source:Instagram 6 of 10
7.Source:Instagram 7 of 10
8.Source:Instagram 8 of 10
9.Source:Instagram 9 of 10
10.Source:Instagram 10 of 10
#FollowTheCrown :
http://www.Twitter.com/SharifDKing
http://www.Facebook.com/SharifDKing
http://www.Instagram.com/SharifDKing
Snapchat – SharifDKing
comments – Add Yours