Church Announcements: The Celebrity Guest Judges For The Talent Show [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 1 day ago
Leave a comment


According to Bernice Jenkins, the church talent show auditions are coming up! She reveals details about the auditions, and the three celebrity guest judges who will be involved in the competition! Listen to the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip of these Church Announcements!

Photos