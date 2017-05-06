Rickey Smiley Laughs About Hearing His Daughter Cuss In Her Sleep [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Headkrack, Rickey Smiley, and Rock-T talk about being sound asleep in bed, and suddenly waking to find that one of their children had climbed into bed with them at one point during the night. This conversation makes Rickey recall one of kids’ sleeping habits in particular.

Not only would Rickey’s daughter, D’Essence, climb into bed, but she would talk in her sleep! And she there were certain words she was prone to using. Click on the audio player to hear more in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

