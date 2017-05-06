The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Rickey Smiley Laughs About Hearing His Daughter Cuss In Her Sleep [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 20 hours ago
Leave a comment


Headkrack, Rickey Smiley, and Rock-T talk about being sound asleep in bed, and suddenly waking to find that one of their children had climbed into bed with them at one point during the night. This conversation makes Rickey recall one of kids’ sleeping habits in particular.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Not only would Rickey’s daughter, D’Essence, climb into bed, but she would talk in her sleep! And she there were certain words she was prone to using. Click on the audio player to hear more in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED: Rickey Smiley Tries To Talk Some Positivity Into Black Tony [EXCLUSIVE] 

RELATED: Juicy Scolds Rickey Smiley For Spreading Lies About Her Joining The Circus [EXCLUSIVE] 

RELATED: Rickey Smiley Tries To Punish Juicy For Laughing At Him [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

"The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" 2017: Behind The Scenes [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

96 photos Launch gallery

"The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" 2017: Behind The Scenes [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

Continue reading “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 2017: Behind The Scenes [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

"The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" 2017: Behind The Scenes [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Surprise! Karreuche Tran’s Birthday Gift To Chris Brown…
 11 hours ago
05.06.17
Beyoncé And Kelly Rowland Hit The Town For…
 11 hours ago
05.06.17
Love & Hip Hop’s Mimi Faust Files A…
 12 hours ago
05.06.17
Kanye West Has Vanished From Social Media, But Why?
 12 hours ago
05.06.17
T.I. And Tiny’s Daughter Opens Up About Her…
 1 day ago
05.06.17
Funkmaster Flex Breaks Down Into Tears While Making…
 2 days ago
05.07.17
Did Lil Cease Confirm Funk Flex’s Tupac Shooting Theory?
 2 days ago
05.05.17
Girl, Bye: Miley Cyrus Is Done With Hip-Hop
 2 days ago
05.05.17
Dear White People Who Are Asking For A…
 2 days ago
05.05.17
Kim Kardashian West To Executive Produce ‘Glam Masters’…
 2 days ago
05.04.17
Kodak Black Is Finally Sentenced After Violating House Arrest
 2 days ago
05.05.17
Terry Crews Gets Heat For Transgender and Transracial Comparison
 2 days ago
05.05.17
You Won’t Believe What Chief Keef Has To…
 2 days ago
05.05.17
Star Wars Quiz Graphic
Trending
Who Said It? Star Wars Quiz Edition! Test…
 3 days ago
05.04.17
Photos