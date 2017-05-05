The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Why You Should Listen To Organized Noize’s EP If You Like Outkast [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 1 day ago
If you’re a rap fanatic who is into Outkast, you should know who Organized Noize is. They are the team that did a lot of the producing behind Outkast, and for the first, they released their very own project.

Click on the audio player to hear Headkrack explain more in this exclusive clip from the Front Page News on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

