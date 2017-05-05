The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Headkrack & Da Brat Rap About Levar Ball, Lil Yachty, Kodak Black & More! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 1 day ago
Headkrack and Da Brat were at it again in this edition of Flow And Go!” They covered a range of topics, including Levar Ball, Lil YachtyKodak Black, and more!

Watch the exclusive video above and hear their off the top of the head dopeness for yourself!

Get more HeadKrack’s Flow and Go here and tune in to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” daily from 6-10am!

Photos