See Phoenix Forgotten in Theaters Everywhere Now!

Written By: sammkalany

Posted 3 hours ago
Phoenix Forgotten is based on shocking untold true events from one of the most witnessed UFO sighting in history which occurred in Phoenix, Arizona over 20 years ago. For all this time the government has been hiding the truth. From the producers of The MartianAlien: Covenant300, and the creative team behind the Maze Runner… Phoenix Forgotten – in theaters everywhere now.  

