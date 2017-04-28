Fasho Celebrity News
Carmelo Anthony Begging La La to Come Back!!!

Posted 1 hour ago
Carmelo Anthony deeply regrets cheating on his wife and allegedly getting a stripper pregnant. He’s apologized numerous times.

Last week, La La Anthony filed divorce papers, but Melo wants her to take him back.

TMZ reports he’s been texting her non-stop in a “last ditch effort to save marriage.” He’s begging La La to give him another chance. He thinks a vacation together might rekindle their relationship.

Carmelo doesn’t want to lose her, which is what he shoulda thought about in the champagne room when that stripper gave him a lap dance.

Fasho Thoughts:

  • Melo was lurking on Instagram on Wednesday and liked one of La La’s posts.
  • Text too often and La La is going to block his number.
  • Had Carmelo Anthony worked as hard on the basketball court as he is now to save his marriage, he may still have a job with the New York Knicks.
  • La La ought to take him up on that vacation, but plan to take it in two months – about the time his mistress is due to deliver Melo’s baby.
Photos