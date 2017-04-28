Carmelo Anthony Begging La La to Come Back!!!

Carmelo Anthony deeply regrets cheating on his wife and allegedly getting a stripper pregnant. He’s apologized numerous times.
Last week, La La Anthony filed divorce papers, but Melo wants her to take him back.
TMZ reports he’s been texting her non-stop in a “last ditch effort to save marriage.” He’s begging La La to give him another chance. He thinks a vacation together might rekindle their relationship.
Carmelo doesn’t want to lose her, which is what he shoulda thought about in the champagne room when that stripper gave him a lap dance.
Fasho Thoughts:
- Melo was lurking on Instagram on Wednesday and liked one of La La’s posts.
- Text too often and La La is going to block his number.
- Had Carmelo Anthony worked as hard on the basketball court as he is now to save his marriage, he may still have a job with the New York Knicks.
- La La ought to take him up on that vacation, but plan to take it in two months – about the time his mistress is due to deliver Melo’s baby.
#CouplesWeLove: La La And Carmelo Anthony
10 photos Launch gallery
#CouplesWeLove: La La And Carmelo Anthony
1. LaLa and Carmelo Anthony are serving glam couple goes in these pics. We’ve loved watching them grow into the style icons they are now.Source:Instagram 1 of 10
2. The Anthony’s at CannesSource:Instagram 2 of 10
3. The Anthonys in ParisSource:Instagram 3 of 10
4. White House Correspondents DinnerSource:Instagram 4 of 10
5. Tribeca Film FestivalSource:Instagram 5 of 10
6. The Anthonys go to see Hamilton.Source:Instagram 6 of 10
7. Lala throws Carmelo a Bday party.Source:Instagram 7 of 10
8. Another glam moment.Source:Instagram 8 of 10
9. Bow tie fresh and a crisp white dress.Source:Instagram 9 of 10
10. Yes legs, LaLa!Source:Instagram 10 of 10
