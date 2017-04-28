Carmelo Anthony Begging La La to Come Back!!!

Carmelo Anthony deeply regrets cheating on his wife and allegedly getting a stripper pregnant. He’s apologized numerous times.

Last week, La La Anthony filed divorce papers, but Melo wants her to take him back.

TMZ reports he’s been texting her non-stop in a “last ditch effort to save marriage.” He’s begging La La to give him another chance. He thinks a vacation together might rekindle their relationship.

Carmelo doesn’t want to lose her, which is what he shoulda thought about in the champagne room when that stripper gave him a lap dance.

Fasho Thoughts:

Melo was lurking on Instagram on Wednesday and liked one of La La’s posts.

Text too often and La La is going to block his number.

Had Carmelo Anthony worked as hard on the basketball court as he is now to save his marriage, he may still have a job with the New York Knicks.

La La ought to take him up on that vacation, but plan to take it in two months – about the time his mistress is due to deliver Melo’s baby.