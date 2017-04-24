WTFasho Family Finds $14,000 In Cash… Gives It Back!!!

A family found a bag of $14,000 in cash on the street in Worthington, Ohio. But instead of taking the money and running, they delivered the bag to a nearby police station.
It seems someone brought the cash to a car dealer – then decided they didn’t want the car after all. Somewhere along the way, the money was dropped. Luckily, it was found by Jake Bowers and his family.
Jake admits that the money could have been used to pay off debts, to take a vacation, or even to buy groceries. Instead, Jake used the money as an opportunity to teach his kids about doing the right thing, knowing that returning the money to the rightful owner would make a much bigger difference in that person’s life. (WBNS-TV)
FASHO THOUGHTS:
- Would you give the money back?
- What would you do with the money?
- What wouldn’t you do?
Sugah Mommas : Women Who Make Way More Money Than Their Boss
Sugah Mommas : Women Who Make Way More Money Than Their Boss
1. Oprah – Does Stedman even work? If so…why? He’s with a billionaire.1 of 8
2. Gisele Bundchen – She makes way more money than Tom Brady. They put his football salary under the mattress probably.2 of 8
3. Evelyn Lozada – When Chad was out of the league, it was Evelyn’s book deal that got them through.3 of 8
4. Halle Berry – She’s been richer than all of her men and Olivier is no different.4 of 8
5. Serena Williams – She made more money than Common when they were together and definitely more than her maybe boo trainer.5 of 8
6. J. Lo – She makes way more than Casper. This whole thing is bizarre.6 of 8
7. Rihanna – She makes just slightly more than Breezy with all the endorsements she has that he doesn’t have anymore.7 of 8
8. Nicki Minaj – Her and Safaree are off and on, but regardless, she’s forever richer than him.8 of 8
