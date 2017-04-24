Fasho Celebrity News
#WTFasho Family Finds $14,000 In Cash… Gives It Back!!!

A family found a bag of $14,000 in cash on the street in Worthington, Ohio. But instead of taking the money and running, they delivered the bag to a nearby police station.

It seems someone brought the cash to a car dealer – then decided they didn’t want the car after all. Somewhere along the way, the money was dropped. Luckily, it was found by Jake Bowers and his family.

Jake admits that the money could have been used to pay off debts, to take a vacation, or even to buy groceries. Instead, Jake used the money as an opportunity to teach his kids about doing the right thing, knowing that returning the money to the rightful owner would make a much bigger difference in that person’s life. (WBNS-TV)

 

FASHO THOUGHTS:

  • Would you give the money back?
  • What would you do with the money?
  • What wouldn’t you do?
Continue reading #WTFasho Family Finds $14,000 In Cash… Gives It Back!!!

