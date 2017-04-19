Zoe Saldana Says She’s Hurt By The Hate, But Never Had An Issue With The Color Of Her Skin



I sat down with Zoe Saldana to discuss her role as Gamora in Marvel Studios Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. I had to ask about the amount of hate she gets from #BlackTwitter for some of her comments on race. People have gone as far to suggest that she’s in the “Sunken Place” — a reference from Jordan Peele’s hit film Get Out.

Zoe Saldana sure does love to remind us that she's in the sunken place. 🙃🙃🙃 — Rickeya (@zsaclar) April 10, 2017

“I’m a Gemini, so there is a part of me where I try, but I just don’t care. The other one is the exact opposite, I’m hurt all the time. I don’t understand why all this hate comes back at me, but the reality is that I do realize that a lot of it must be projections. I don’t have an issue with who I am, with how I am, with how I came to be, with the color of my skin, with how I live my life with an open heart and how when I’m asked a question I truly believe it’s because people want to hear my answer.”

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 hits theaters everywhere May 5, 2017.

