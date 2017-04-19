McDonald’s Worker To Receive 50,000 For Turning In The Facebook Killer

This is one of those stories that had a crazy ending.
The McDonald’s employees who took a brave step and called the cops on the Facebook killer are going to get the $50,000 reward it looks like…If law every thing pans out right with law enforcement.
According to TMZ
The Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson said, “There is an award up to $50,000 for the arrest of Mr. Steve Stephens. The money comes from the FBI, ATF and U.S. Marshal Service.”
Fasho Thoughts:
- Should The McDonald’s Worker get the award since he didn’t get arrested?
- What are your thoughts?
- Will The McDonald’s worker quit, now that he or she has the money?
