McDonald’s Worker To Receive 50,000 For Turning In The Facebook Killer

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 56 mins ago
This is one of those stories that had a crazy ending.

The McDonald’s employees who took a brave step and called the cops on the Facebook killer are going to get the $50,000 reward it looks like…If law every thing pans out right with law enforcement.

According to TMZ

The Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson said, “There is an award up to $50,000 for the arrest of Mr. Steve Stephens. The money comes from the FBI, ATF and U.S. Marshal Service.”

Fasho Thoughts:

  • Should The McDonald’s Worker get the award since he didn’t get arrested?
  • What are your thoughts?
  • Will The McDonald’s worker quit, now that he or she has the money?
Photos