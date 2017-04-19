Is Bad News Making You More Aggressive???

According to a new study, all the bad news being reported everywhere we look is making us more aggressive.
Researchers from Iowa State University found that violent stories found in the media cause similar problems with aggression as those caused by other known risk factors, such as bad parenting.
This, of course, is a problem because it seems the news these days is more violent than ever. (EurekAlert)
Fasho Thoughts:
- Then again … The news has always been bad. “If it bleeds, it leads.”
- How careful are you about following current events? Do you know everything that’s going on all the time? Or … Do you try to limit what you watch?
- What’s your emotional reaction when you see bad news? Do you get riled up? Angry? Instead of being outraged, would it be possible for you to ignore it and stick your head in the sand?
