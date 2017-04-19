Fasho Celebrity News
Home > Fasho Celebrity News

Is Bad News Making You More Aggressive???

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 1 hour ago
Leave a comment

According to a new study, all the bad news being reported everywhere we look is making us more aggressive.

Researchers from Iowa State University found that violent stories found in the media cause similar problems with aggression as those caused by other known risk factors, such as bad parenting.

This, of course, is a problem because it seems the news these days is more violent than ever. (EurekAlert)

Fasho Thoughts:

  • Then again … The news has always been bad. “If it bleeds, it leads.”
  • How careful are you about following current events? Do you know everything that’s going on all the time? Or … Do you try to limit what you watch?
  • What’s your emotional reaction when you see bad news? Do you get riled up? Angry? Instead of being outraged, would it be possible for you to ignore it and stick your head in the sand?
don juan fasho

Source: Radio One / Don Juan Fasho

Pics From Baltimore They Won’t Show You On The News

17 photos Launch gallery

Pics From Baltimore They Won’t Show You On The News

Continue reading Is Bad News Making You More Aggressive???

Pics From Baltimore They Won’t Show You On The News

Aggressive , Bad , donjuanfasho , Fasho Celebrity News , Is , Making , more , news , You

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Keshia Knight-Pulliam Reportedly Concerned For Infant Daughter’s Safety…
 16 hours ago
04.18.17
Morgan Freeman Set To Produce Rodney King Docuseries
 17 hours ago
04.18.17
Bronzeville
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 9: Lisa Resurfaces In Enemy Territory
 1 day ago
04.18.17
So Cute: Wiz Khalifa And Sebastian Taylor Thomaz…
 2 days ago
04.17.17
Donald Trump’s Easter Egg Hunt Was The Laughing…
 2 days ago
04.17.17
Reginae Carter Shuts Down Senior Prom With Her…
 2 days ago
04.17.17
Post n’ Delete: Mary J. Blige Says A…
 3 days ago
04.16.17
The Woman 50 Cent Punched At His Concert…
 3 days ago
04.17.17
Shaquille O’Neal Will Pay Funeral Expenses Of The…
 4 days ago
04.16.17
Epic Reactions To Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Damn’
 5 days ago
04.14.17
Watch: Fur Protesters Crash Kelly Rowland’s Book Signing
 5 days ago
04.14.17
An Open Letter To Tyrese, From ‘Overly Aggressive…
 1 week ago
04.12.17
Issa Rae Opens Up About What To Expect…
 1 week ago
04.11.17
Drake And Rihanna Top List Of Nominees For…
 1 week ago
04.11.17
Photos