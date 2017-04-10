Russ Parr Morning Show
Home > Russ Parr Morning Show

Hobbies You Shouldn’t List On Your Resume [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: The Russ Parr Morning Show

Posted 10 hours ago
Leave a comment


When it comes to the job hunt, some things are just better left unsaid. Click on the audio player to hear more on this on The Russ Parr Morning Show.

Keep Up With The Russ Parr Morning Show … LIKE Him On Facebook!

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

19 photos Launch gallery

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

Continue reading Hobbies You Shouldn’t List On Your Resume [EXCLUSIVE]

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
LOL! Erykah Badu Gives A Hilarious Answer When…
 2 days ago
Entertainment 04.09.17
Chrissy Teigen Just Did The Sweetest Thing Ever…
 2 days ago
Entertainment 04.09.17
The Dramatic Trailer For The Reunion Of ‘RHOA’…
 4 days ago
Entertainment 04.06.17
Whoopi Goldberg Draws Criticism For Her Stance On…
 4 days ago
Entertainment 04.06.17
Shonda Rhimes Joins National Board Of Planned Parenthood
 4 days ago
Entertainment 04.06.17
23rd Annual American Music Awards
Donjuanfasho Wants To Know Who Killed 2 PAC??? [VIDEO]
 5 days ago
Entertainment 04.06.17
Disney Channel Officially Orders ‘That’s So Raven’ Spin-Off…
 6 days ago
Entertainment 04.04.17
Sage Steele Officially Out At ESPN, Replaced By…
 6 days ago
Entertainment 04.04.17
Jay Z Applauds Mayor DeBlasio’s Decision To Close…
 1 week ago
News 04.03.17
23 Gorgeous Photos Of Selena Quintanilla-Pérez You’ve Probably…
 1 week ago
Entertainment 03.31.17
Many Fans Of ABC’s ‘Black-ish’ Are Upset With…
 2 weeks ago
Entertainment 03.30.17
‘RHOA’ Star Kenya Moore Files Restraining Order Against…
 2 weeks ago
Entertainment 03.30.17
Lamar Odom Talks Cheating On Khloé And How…
 2 weeks ago
Entertainment 03.30.17
Are DJ Khaled And Lavar Ball Genius Fathers…
 2 weeks ago
Entertainment 03.30.17
Photos