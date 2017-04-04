So Beautiful
Home > So Beautiful

TRIED IT: Roll Away Years From Your Face With This Must Have Beauty Product

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 6 hours ago
Leave a comment

It’s one thing to find the right products for your face to help with anti-aging and moisturization; however, application is the culprit that we tend to think least about. What does it matter to have the right product, if your skin isn’t absorbing it at the most optimal level?

Bella Schneider Beauty introduced the “Bella” Issimo Roller to help prepare your skin for product application…and it works. The roller comes packaged in a red box and looks like a spoon shaped razor. You use this product to roll away the tiredness from your skin and reveal a more youthful, rejuvenated looking you.

Bella Issimo Roller

Source: Bella Issimo Roller / Courtesy of Bella Schneider Beauty


The key is to using this product the right way. You always want to roll in an upward motion along your face and neck. This roller is essentially providing you with a mini facial massage, awakening and stimulating the blood flow to your skin. This promotes oxygen to the surface and prepares your skin for maximum application of products like your facial serums and moisturizers.

I’ve been using this product for 3 months now, mainly at night, though you can use twice a day. After I shower, I pat dry my face, take the roller and roll in an upward motion on each side of my face for one minute, alternating sides. I do this three times. After, my face is now ready for my serum, I’ve been using Urban Skin Rx HydraFirm Serum at night and Urban Skin Rx Super C Brightening Serum in the morning. After applying my serum, I apply my IT Cosmetics Confidence In A Cream moisturizer which is great for day or night. I’ve noticed that my products are absorbing better into my skin and I’m seeing quicker results.

You can get the Bella Issimo Roller online, here.

DON’T MISS:

TRIED IT!: The Konjac Sponge Is The New ‘Must Have’ In Skin Care

TRIED IT!: A-List Hair For Under $10 With Suave

TRIED IT!: I Went 21 Days Without Wearing Deodorant

FAB FINDS: Makeup Brushes You Need Now

9 photos Launch gallery

FAB FINDS: Makeup Brushes You Need Now

Continue reading FAB FINDS: Makeup Brushes You Need Now

FAB FINDS: Makeup Brushes You Need Now

You wouldn't paint your house with your hands, so why would you paint your face with your fingers? Get into these makeup brushes and get the most out of your makeup. Using makeup brushes allows you to save on your products, really only using what you need, while getting maximum coverage. Makeup brushes also is more sanitary, resulting in less breakouts on your skin. Not sure which brush to use? We have you covered with the best brushes on the market.

beauty products , Beauty products review , Bella Issimo Roller , Bella Schneider Beauty , product review , review , Tried It

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Jay Z Applauds Mayor DeBlasio’s Decision To Close…
 2 days ago
23 Gorgeous Photos Of Selena Quintanilla-Pérez You’ve Probably…
 4 days ago
Many Fans Of ABC’s ‘Black-ish’ Are Upset With…
 5 days ago
‘RHOA’ Star Kenya Moore Files Restraining Order Against…
 5 days ago
Lamar Odom Talks Cheating On Khloé And How…
 6 days ago
Are DJ Khaled And Lavar Ball Genius Fathers…
 6 days ago
Mary J. Blige Announces Album Release Date +…
 7 days ago
Trey Songz
Trey Songs Almost Lands Himself In Jail Again!!!
 1 week ago
Kandi Burruss And Tiny Harris Get Songwriting Credit…
 2 weeks ago
Forest Whitaker On Board To Executive Produce Angela…
 2 weeks ago
Sanaa Lathan And Mack Wilds Have Fun With…
 2 weeks ago
Mike Epps’ Ex-Wife Wants $109K Monthly, Says She’s…
 2 weeks ago
‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Co-Stars Peter Thomas And…
 2 weeks ago
Keyshia Cole Is Headed Back To Reality TV…
 2 weeks ago
Photos