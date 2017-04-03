The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Rickey Smiley Interrupts Gary’s Tea To Comment On His Shirt [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 1 day ago
Gary With Da Tea was giving his usual Tea when Rickey Smiley bursted in with some comments about Gary’s outfit, starting with is shirt. The floodgates opened and the two started bickering back and forth.

This hilarious debate is just one battle out of a long war between these two. Check out the funny interaction in this exclusive video from Gary’s Tea, on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

