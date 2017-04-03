Rickey Smiley Interrupts Gary’s Tea To Comment On His Shirt [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Gary With Da Tea was giving his usual Tea when Rickey Smiley bursted in with some comments about Gary’s outfit, starting with is shirt. The floodgates opened and the two started bickering back and forth.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
This hilarious debate is just one battle out of a long war between these two. Check out the funny interaction in this exclusive video from Gary’s Tea, on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
RELATED: Rickey Smiley Is Sick Of Gary With Da Tea Disrespecting His Style Choices [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Gary With Da Tea Is Unamused By Rickey Smiley’s “Bad & Boujee” Enthusiasm [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Rickey Smiley & Gary With Da Tea Get REALLY Passionate About Beyonce’s “Love On Top” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
15 Women Who Rocked Pants On The Red Carpet
15 photos Launch gallery
15 Women Who Rocked Pants On The Red Carpet
1. Draya1 of 15
2. Blac Chyna2 of 15
3. Skai Jackson3 of 15
4. Kellee Stewart4 of 15
5. Keri Hilson5 of 15
6. Naomie Harris6 of 15
7. Bre Z7 of 15
8. Tasha Smith8 of 15
9. Andra Day9 of 15
10. Janelle Monae10 of 15
11. Bellamy Young11 of 15
12. Keesha Sharpe12 of 15
13. Loretta Devine13 of 15
14. Tina Lawson14 of 15
15. Kerry Washington15 of 15
comments – Add Yours