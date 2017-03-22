Teens Are Using Their Phones More And Drugs Less

This is good news to hear…
Teens are using their smart phones more and drugs less. I know this hits home for me because I have a teen and he’s always on his phone playing games and Youtube and Ig.
So this is good news to hear.
Researchers believe the connection between smartphones and drug use deserves a deeper look.
Columbia University substance abuse expert Dr. Silvia Martins already started calling the theory “highly plausible.” He says, “Playing video games [and] using social media, fulfills the necessity of sensation seeking, their need to seek novel activity.” via FOX5
Fasho Thoughts:
- How was this study done?
- Do you agree?
- Who did they do the study on?
