Teens Are Using Their Phones More And Drugs Less

Teens are using their smart phones more and drugs less. I know this hits home for me because I have a teen and he’s always on his phone playing games and Youtube and Ig.

So this is good news to hear.

Researchers believe the connection between smartphones and drug use deserves a deeper look.

Columbia University substance abuse expert Dr. Silvia Martins already started calling the theory “highly plausible.” He says, “Playing video games [and] using social media, fulfills the necessity of sensation seeking, their need to seek novel activity.” via FOX5

