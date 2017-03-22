Fasho Celebrity News
Teens Are Using Their Phones More And Drugs Less

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 21 mins ago
This is good news to hear…

Teens are using their smart phones more and drugs less. I know this hits home for me because I have a teen and he’s always on his phone playing games and Youtube and Ig.

So this is good news to hear.

Researchers believe the connection between smartphones and drug use deserves a deeper look.

Columbia University substance abuse expert Dr. Silvia Martins already started calling the theory “highly plausible.” He says, “Playing video games [and] using social media, fulfills the necessity of sensation seeking, their need to seek novel activity.”  via FOX5

Fasho Thoughts:

  • How was this study done?
  • Do you agree?
  • Who did they do the study on?
Photos