Watch Khia Flip Out On Fans During A Facebook Live Interview

Just in time for throwback Thursday, Khia is out here reaching hard for headlines again.
The rapper, known for her 2002 hit song “My Neck, My Back,” is back at it again with her Internet antics. After weeks of trolling Papoose and Remy Ma during Rem’s beef with Nicki Minaj, now Khia is flipping out on fans who are calling out her reckless behavior.
During a Facebook Live video on Wednesday with TS Madison, the Florida native addressed dissing Trina and trying to get with Papoose, telling fans that it’s her business every one should stay out of it.
Although she denies being angry, Khia went ballistic when a fan asked her about Remy Ma and Trina:
Just like most rappers that are on social media trolling all day everyday — Khia wants people to put respect on her name.
