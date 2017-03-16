Watch Khia Flip Out On Fans During A Facebook Live Interview

Just in time for throwback Thursday, Khia is out here reaching hard for headlines again.

The rapper, known for her 2002 hit song “My Neck, My Back,” is back at it again with her Internet antics. After weeks of trolling Papoose and Remy Ma during Rem’s beef with Nicki Minaj, now Khia is flipping out on fans who are calling out her reckless behavior.

During a Facebook Live video on Wednesday with TS Madison, the Florida native addressed dissing Trina and trying to get with Papoose, telling fans that it’s her business every one should stay out of it.

🎥📹#PRESSPLAY: #Khia going off on her fans right now on #TSMadison #Facebook Live! Are you guys watching #QueenKhia now? We ♥️ The REAL QUEEN OF RAP!!! (Part 1) A post shared by The Industry On Blast (@theindustryonblast) on Mar 15, 2017 at 6:03pm PDT

Although she denies being angry, Khia went ballistic when a fan asked her about Remy Ma and Trina:

🎥📹#PRESSPLAY: #Khia isn't angry! #QueenKhia has a message to the haters & doubters and tell you haters the tea, addresing #RemyMa & #Trina beef (Part 2) A post shared by The Industry On Blast (@theindustryonblast) on Mar 15, 2017 at 6:10pm PDT

Just like most rappers that are on social media trolling all day everyday — Khia wants people to put respect on her name.

