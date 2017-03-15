Uncategorized
‘Hispanics And The Blacks Will Be Fighting Each Other:’ Steve King’s Latest Racist Comment

Congressman Steve King (R- Iowa) spoke to a group of more than 100 people in Loveland, Colorado Saturday afternoon, June 19, 2010. The gathering was organized by Nancy Rumfelt and her newly established group called the 9-12 Project Liberty Circle. Karl Ge

Source: Karl Gehring / Getty

He’s back at it again with claims that Whites will remain a majority group in the U.S. population.


Iowa Rep. Steve King dropped another racist comment Monday about Blacks and Hispanics “fighting each other” before outnumbering Whites in the U.S. population, reports CNN.

From CNN:

King, a Republican, was on the radio responding to a question about Univision anchor Jorge Ramos’ comment to Tucker Carlson on Fox News that whites would become a majority-minority demographic in America by 2044, a point Ramos used to make the argument that it is a multiracial country.“Jorge Ramos’ stock in trade is identifying and trying to drive wedges between race,” King told Iowa radio host Jan Mickelson on 1040 WHO. “Race and ethnicity, I should say to be more correct. When you start accentuating the differences, then you start ending up with people that are at each other’s throats. And he’s adding up Hispanics and blacks into what he predicts will be in greater number than whites in America. I will predict that Hispanics and the blacks will be fighting each other before that happens.”

…King concluded the interview by recommending that listeners read the novel, “The Camp of the Saints,” by French author Jean Raspail, a book about Europe being overcome by immigrants which has also frequently been referenced by top Trump adviser Steve Bannon. The book has been criticized as presenting a racist view of immigration.


Authorities are focusing on King, calling for his resignation, reports ABC News.

SEE ALSO:

GOP Rep. Steve King Let’s His Racist Flag Fly Again

Rep. Steve King’s ‘Subgroups’ Comment Is Evidence Of White Supremacist Mentality At RNC

 

