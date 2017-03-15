What’s Not Attractive That The Opposite Sex Thinks You Find Attractive?

There are some universal characteristics that everyone finds attractive in the opposite sex. Things like confidence, a sense of humor, and good manners. But sometimes what we think the opposite sex finds attractive, they don’t find appealing at all!

AskReddit asked both men and women what the opposite sex thinks is attractive that actually isn’t to them:

Men’s Responses :

When women bad mouth their appearance

Playing hard to get

When women feel like they have to play dumb

Baby talk

Fake fingernails

Women’s Responses :

Too much cologne

Talking smack about other guys – acting like a tough guy

Too much hair product

Axe Body Spray

Guys who brag